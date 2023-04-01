Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Ingram, in his most recent game (March 30 win against the Nuggets) produced 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

In this article, we look at Ingram's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.3 27.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 6.0 Assists 6.5 5.5 7.7 PRA 39.5 35.1 40.8 PR 33.5 29.6 33.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Clippers

Ingram is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.4 per game.

He's attempted 3.8 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.9 per contest, 11th in the league.

The Clippers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 34 32 4 13 3 0 0

