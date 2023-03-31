How to Watch the LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) play in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a spot in the championship game on the line. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM (airing on ESPN).
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up.
- When it scores more than 57.1 points, LSU is 27-1.
- Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
- When LSU gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 24-0.
- The Hokies shoot 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers allow defensively.
- The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is eight higher than the Hokies have given up.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 66-42
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/24/2023
|Utah
|W 66-63
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/26/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 54-42
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/31/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|American Airlines Center
