The Denver Nuggets (51-24), on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena, will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +312 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.8 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 112.7 per outing (10th in the league).

The Pelicans have a +136 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 114.3 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

These two teams score 231.1 points per game between them, 5.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 225.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 40-33-2 ATS this season.

New Orleans has won 37 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Pelicans and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +20000 +7500 +180 Nuggets +800 +340 -

