The Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) are set to square off on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving are two players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks won their previous game versus the Pacers, 127-104, on Monday. Doncic starred with 25 points, and also had seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 25 7 6 1 0 4 Jaden Hardy 20 4 4 3 0 4 Kyrie Irving 16 3 6 2 3 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic tops the Mavericks in scoring (32.9 points per game), rebounding (8.6) and assists (8.1), making 49.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range with 2.8 triples per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving gives the Mavericks 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Christian Wood gets the Mavericks 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Mavericks receive 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr..

The Mavericks receive 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Reggie Bullock.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 14.4 3.9 4.7 0.5 0.3 1.6 Christian Wood 13.7 5.6 2.8 0.5 0.6 0.8 Jaden Hardy 16.4 3.2 2.7 0.8 0.2 3.1 Kyrie Irving 14.5 3.2 2.6 0.7 0.7 1.5 Josh Green 10.8 3.5 2.4 0.5 0 1.1

