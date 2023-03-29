The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 33.3) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on March 29, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Dallas has put together a 25-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Mavericks' 113.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Dallas is 31-16 when it scores more than 110.6 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks score 115.2 points per game at home, 2.7 more than away (112.5). Defensively they give up 111.8 per game, three fewer points than on the road (114.8).

Dallas is conceding fewer points at home (111.8 per game) than on the road (114.8).

At home the Mavericks are picking up 22.2 assists per game, one less than away (23.2).

Mavericks Injuries