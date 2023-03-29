Mavericks vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 29
Take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (37-39), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Monday, the Mavericks earned a 127-104 victory over the Pacers. Luka Doncic put up 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MaximilianKleber
|PF
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|6.1
|3.8
|1.3
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|2.6
|1.3
|1.2
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Calf)
Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
Mavericks Season Insights
- The Mavericks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers give up.
- Dallas has put together a 31-16 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are posting 112.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.9.
- Dallas knocks down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 4.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 11.0 per game at 35.0%.
- The Mavericks average 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in league), and concede 113.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-4
|231.5
