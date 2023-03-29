Take a look at the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (37-39), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Mavericks prepare for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Mavericks earned a 127-104 victory over the Pacers. Luka Doncic put up 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MaximilianKleber PF Questionable Hamstring 6.1 3.8 1.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Knee 2.6 1.3 1.2

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Calf)

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers give up.

Dallas has put together a 31-16 record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are posting 112.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.9.

Dallas knocks down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 4.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 11.0 per game at 35.0%.

The Mavericks average 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in league), and concede 113.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4 231.5

