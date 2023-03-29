Mavericks vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they square off against Joel Embiid (first in league, 33.3) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Mavericks matchup.
Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-4)
|231.5
|-175
|+150
DraftKings
|BetMGM
|76ers (-4.5)
|231.5
|-175
|+145
BetMGM
|PointsBet
|76ers (-4)
|232
|-179
|+150
PointsBet
|Tipico
|76ers (-5.5)
|-
|-210
|+180
Tipico
Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +344 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.6 per contest (third in the league).
- The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +43 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 223.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 44-31-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.
Mavericks and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+5500
|+2500
|+160
|76ers
|+1100
|+475
|-20000

