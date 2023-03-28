The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6, losers of five straight) at United Center. The game on Tuesday, March 28 starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

The Stars have gone 5-4-1 over the last 10 contests, totaling 40 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 37 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-300)

Stars (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 7-14-21 in overtime games as part of a 39-20-14 overall record.

Dallas has 27 points (8-6-11) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 5-3-6 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 46 games (33-7-6, 72 points).

In the 23 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 11-5-7 to register 29 points.

In the 38 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 21-11-6 (48 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Stars finished 14-9-8 in those matchups (36 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 9th 3.40 Goals Scored 2.42 32nd 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 11th 32.2 Shots 26.7 31st 14th 30.8 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 8th 23.2% Power Play % 15.8% 31st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.