Pelicans vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - March 28
The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (39-37) currently has two players on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28 from Chase Center.
In their last outing on Monday, the Pelicans claimed a 124-90 victory over the Trail Blazers. Brandon Ingram scored a team-leading 29 points for the Pelicans in the win.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zion Williamson
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|26
|7
|4.6
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Tibia
|9
|2.3
|3
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Draymond Green: Questionable (Neck), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Jordan Poole: Questionable (Wrist), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT and NBCS-BA
Pelicans Season Insights
- The Pelicans' 114.4 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 23-5.
- The Pelicans are scoring 116.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 114.4.
- New Orleans connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 36.1% from deep (16th in NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game at 33.8%.
- The Pelicans rank 20th in the NBA with 111.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth defensively with 109.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-8.5
|234.5
