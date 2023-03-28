The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (39-37) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TNT and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -8.5 234.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played 26 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 234.5 points.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's total.

New Orleans has a 37-38-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 40 52.6% 118.2 232.6 117.7 230.1 233.3 Pelicans 26 34.7% 114.4 232.6 112.4 230.1 228.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Pelicans' last 10 games have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than away (.421, 16-22-0).

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, New Orleans is 22-6 against the spread and 23-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 35-41 6-7 42-34 Pelicans 37-38 0-4 36-39

Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Pelicans 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 29-27 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-6 33-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-5 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 26-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 28-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-17

