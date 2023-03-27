Reggie Bullock and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bullock tallied three points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 110-104 loss against the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Bullock's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.3 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 12.4 14.3 PR 13.5 11 13.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Pacers

Bullock is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bullock's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.6 points per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 34 14 3 2 4 0 1

