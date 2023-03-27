The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) are heavily favored (-11.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSNO

Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Pelicans (35-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.3% of the time, 1.4% more often than the Trail Blazers (34-39-1) this year.

As an 11.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New Orleans is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Portland puts up as an 11.5-point underdog.

New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.6% of the time this season (36 out of 74). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (37 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-28, while the Pelicans are 23-13 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 114.2 points per game on offense, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 112.7 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Pelicans rank eighth in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.

With 11 three-pointers per game, the Pelicans rank 22nd in the NBA. They have a 36% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 16th in the league.

Of the shots taken by New Orleans in 2022-23, 65.2% of them have been two-pointers (73.9% of the team's made baskets) and 34.8% have been three-pointers (26.1%).

