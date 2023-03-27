The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) and the Indiana Pacers (33-42) are slated to play on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Kyrie Irving and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Mavericks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Mavericks fell to the Hornets on Sunday, 110-104. Their leading scorer was Doncic with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 40 12 8 2 2 7 Kyrie Irving 18 4 3 2 1 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 15 5 1 1 1 3

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is tops on his squad in points (33.1), rebounds (8.7) and assists (8.2) per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Irving posts 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).

Christian Wood posts 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Reggie Bullock puts up 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 14.8 4.2 4.7 0.6 0.4 1.6 Kyrie Irving 16.2 3.5 2.8 0.7 0.4 1.7 Christian Wood 13.8 6 2.6 0.5 0.7 0.8 Jaden Hardy 14.4 2.8 2.3 0.5 0.2 2.7 Josh Green 11.3 3.4 2.5 0.5 0 1.2

