The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games Dallas shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 23-13 overall.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Mavericks average 113.7 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pacers allow.

When Dallas puts up more than 118.6 points, it is 19-10.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 3.1 more points per game (115.2) than they are on the road (112.1).

Dallas is allowing 111.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Mavericks have fared worse when playing at home this year, making 14.7 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game and a 37.5% percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries