Mavericks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-1.5
|234.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 28 of 75 games this season.
- Dallas' games this season have had an average of 227.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Dallas has a 28-46-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Dallas has a record of 8-19, a 29.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|34
|45.3%
|115.8
|229.5
|118.6
|232
|233.0
|Mavericks
|28
|37.3%
|113.7
|229.5
|113.4
|232
|224.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-21-0) than at home (13-25-0).
- The Mavericks score an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pacers give up.
- When it scores more than 118.6 points, Dallas is 16-13 against the spread and 19-10 overall.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|39-36
|7-10
|38-37
|Mavericks
|28-46
|14-13
|40-35
Mavericks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Mavericks
|115.8
|113.7
|11
|17
|28-14
|16-13
|27-15
|19-10
|118.6
|113.4
|27
|15
|16-8
|21-26
|16-8
|28-19
