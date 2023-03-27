Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are favored (-1) to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mavericks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Pacers 116 - Mavericks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Mavericks (27-44-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36% of the time, 16% less often than the Pacers (39-35-1) this season.
- Dallas (15-32-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (30.6%) than Indiana (32-25) does as a 1+-point underdog (56.1%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Indiana and its opponents aren't as successful (50.7% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (52%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 29-20, while the Pacers are 23-35 as moneyline underdogs.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- Dallas ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.7 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 15th with 113.4 points allowed per contest.
- The Mavericks are putting up only 22.6 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 37%.
- So far this year, Dallas has taken 51.3% two-pointers, accounting for 61.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48.7% threes (38.1% of the team's baskets).
