At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-39) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).

The Pacers are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -208 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 118.6 per contest (27th in league).

These teams score a combined 229.5 points per game, four fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 232 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has put together a 27-44-4 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Mavericks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +6000 +2500 +105 Pacers +100000 +90000 -

