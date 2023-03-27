Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Irving put up 18 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-104 loss against the Hornets.

Now let's dig into Irving's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.1 26.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.9 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.5 PRA 40.5 37.7 38.3 PR 33.5 32.2 32.8 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyrie Irving's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Pacers

Irving's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Pacers concede 118.6 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 45.3 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.3 assists per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 36 16 5 9 0 1 1 11/25/2022 38 20 4 4 3 0 0 10/31/2022 43 28 6 6 4 1 4 10/29/2022 40 35 2 6 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Irving or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.