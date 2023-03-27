Herbert Jones plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Jones totaled four points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 131-110 win versus the Clippers.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.1 PRA -- 15.8 17.6 PR 13.5 13.4 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.9



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

Jones is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 116.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.4 per game, 28th in the league.

The Trail Blazers allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 31 16 4 7 2 0 2 3/1/2023 28 7 5 2 1 0 1 11/10/2022 34 10 3 2 0 0 0

