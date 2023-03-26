Luka Doncic, Top Mavericks Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - March 26
When the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) and Charlotte Hornets (24-51) match up at Spectrum Center on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Luka Doncic will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream:

Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks were defeated by the Hornets on Friday, 117-109. Doncic scored 34 in a losing effort, while P.J. Washington paced the winning squad with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|34
|10
|8
|0
|1
|2
|Kyrie Irving
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Christian Wood
|14
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1

Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic is tops on his team in points (32.9), rebounds (8.6) and assists (8.2) per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyrie Irving posts 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood averages 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Reggie Bullock puts up 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyrie Irving
|17.4
|3.5
|3.2
|0.5
|0.3
|1.8
|Christian Wood
|14.6
|5.9
|2.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Luka Doncic
|14.2
|3.9
|4.3
|0.4
|0.2
|1
|Jaden Hardy
|14.1
|2.7
|2
|0.4
|0.2
|2.6
|Josh Green
|11.1
|3.7
|2.5
|0.4
|0
|1.2

