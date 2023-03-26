The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are heavily favored (-10) to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Mavericks vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)

Hornets (+ 10) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



The Mavericks (27-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.5% of the time, 6.2% less often than the Hornets (32-40-3) this season.

Dallas (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10 points or more this season (28.6%) than Charlotte (9-5-1) does as a 10+-point underdog (60%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 42.7% of the time this season (32 out of 75). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (39 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hornets are 16-43, while the Mavericks are 29-19 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas is scoring 113.8 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 113.5 points per contest (15th-ranked).

The Mavericks are delivering only 22.7 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by making 15 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 37%.

In terms of shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 51.5% two-pointers (accounting for 62.2% of the team's buckets) and 48.5% three-pointers (37.8%).

