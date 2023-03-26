Dwight Powell and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be matching up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 117-109 loss against the Hornets, Powell had 14 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Powell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.1 8.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA -- 12.3 14.2 PR 12.5 11.4 12.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Dwight Powell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.8 per contest.

Powell's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.3 points per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dwight Powell vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 20 14 5 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Powell or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.