How to Watch the Stars vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) will host the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a victory in their last game.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP to see the Stars play the Canucks.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/14/2023
|Canucks
|Stars
|5-2 VAN
|2/27/2023
|Stars
|Canucks
|5-4 (F/OT) VAN
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 198 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (247 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|72
|41
|50
|91
|59
|55
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|72
|31
|40
|71
|42
|48
|59.9%
|Joe Pavelski
|72
|21
|46
|67
|48
|28
|53.5%
|Roope Hintz
|64
|33
|34
|67
|35
|23
|51.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|69
|11
|51
|62
|52
|43
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks allow 3.7 goals per game (262 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Canucks have 238 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|69
|33
|57
|90
|42
|53
|43.3%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|70
|29
|42
|71
|44
|49
|53.5%
|Quinn Hughes
|67
|5
|63
|68
|40
|49
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|70
|35
|28
|63
|22
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|63
|13
|33
|46
|19
|21
|38.3%
