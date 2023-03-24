Mavericks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - March 24
Find the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (36-37), which currently has two players listed (including Kyrie Irving), as the Mavericks ready for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at American Airlines Center on Friday, March 24 at 8:30 PM ET.
The Mavericks dropped their last outing 127-125 against the Warriors on Wednesday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding seven rebounds and 17 assists).
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|27.4
|5.1
|5.5
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|14
|3.6
|1.7
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Questionable (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Terry Rozier: Questionable (Foot), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Questionable (Thumb)
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
Mavericks Season Insights
- The 113.9 points per game the Mavericks record are just 3.5 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.4).
- When Dallas scores more than 117.4 points, it is 19-10.
- In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have been scoring 116.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 113.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Dallas hits 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.1 more than its opponents (11). It is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.
- The Mavericks average 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and allow 113.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in the NBA).
Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-14
|227
