The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -14.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 36 times.

The average point total in Dallas' games this season is 227.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks are 28-44-0 ATS this season.

This season, Dallas has won 28 out of the 46 games, or 60.9%, in which it has been favored.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 36 49.3% 113.9 225 113.4 230.8 224.3 Hornets 42 56.8% 111.1 225 117.4 230.8 229.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 4-6 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Mavericks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse at home, covering 13 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.

The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.4 the Hornets give up.

Dallas has a 16-13 record against the spread and a 19-10 record overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 28-44 1-0 40-33 Hornets 34-40 0-0 32-42

Mavericks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Hornets 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 16-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-7 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 20-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.