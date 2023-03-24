This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Utah Utes (27-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

LSU vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers' 83.2 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 66.0 the Utes allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.0 points, LSU is 26-0.
  • Utah has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.2 points.
  • The Utes put up 26.5 more points per game (83.5) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.0).
  • Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 57.0 points.
  • LSU has a 27-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.
  • The Utes are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).
  • The Lady Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Hawaii W 73-50 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/19/2023 Michigan W 66-42 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/24/2023 Utah - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.