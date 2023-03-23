The New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 119-84 win over the Spurs, Murphy tallied 17 points.

Below we will dive into Murphy's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.4 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA 21.5 18.5 23.8 PR 19.5 17.1 22 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.8



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Hornets

Murphy has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.6% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Murphy's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.4 points per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Hornets allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 20 8 3 0 2 0 3

