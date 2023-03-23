Stars vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars lost to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.
Stars vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Penguins (+135)
|6.5
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 29-19 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Dallas has a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- In 29 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs. Penguins Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|244 (8th)
|Goals
|228 (14th)
|196 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (19th)
|51 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (8th)
|37 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Nine of Dallas' last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 4.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 244 this season.
- The Stars are ranked ninth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 196 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +48.
