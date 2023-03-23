The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars lost to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Stars have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 48 total goals (nine power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 29.0%) while conceding 37 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Stars vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 7-14-21 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 38-19-14.

Dallas is 7-6-11 (25 points) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (5-3-6 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 45 games (32-7-6, 70 points).

In the 22 games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-7 to register 27 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 21-10-6 (48 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 13-9-8 to register 34 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 8th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 11th 32.3 Shots 34.3 5th 11th 30.7 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 8th 23.5% Power Play % 21.6% 14th 4th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 79.6% 16th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

ESPN, SN1, and SNE Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.