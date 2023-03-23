Josh Richardson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Richardson put up 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 119-84 win against the Spurs.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Richardson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.9 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.3 Assists 2.5 3.0 1.8 PRA -- 16.6 13 PR 11.5 13.6 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Hornets

Richardson's Pelicans average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 117.4 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the league.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per contest, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 12.3 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Josh Richardson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 17 0 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.