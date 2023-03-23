Brandon Ingram Player Prop Bets: Pelicans vs. Hornets - March 23
The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Ingram's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Hornets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|23.5
|24.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.9
|4.4
|Assists
|5.5
|5.1
|5.7
|PRA
|38.5
|33.5
|34.9
|PR
|32.5
|28.4
|29.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.3
Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Hornets
- This season, Brandon Ingram has made 8.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.
- The Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.4 points per game.
- On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.
- The Hornets allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.
Brandon Ingram vs. the Hornets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|10/21/2022
|37
|28
|9
|7
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
