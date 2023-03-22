How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) face the Golden State Warriors (37-36) on March 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- This season, the Mavericks have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- Dallas has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.
- The 113.7 points per game the Mavericks average are only 4.2 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).
- Dallas has a 19-9 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Mavericks are putting up 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than they are when playing on the road (112.4).
- Dallas is surrendering 111.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).
- When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.8) than when playing on the road (15.4). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Foot
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.