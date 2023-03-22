The Dallas Mavericks (36-36) face the Golden State Warriors (37-36) on March 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Warriors.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The 113.7 points per game the Mavericks average are only 4.2 fewer points than the Warriors give up (117.9).

Dallas has a 19-9 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Mavericks are putting up 2.7 more points per game (115.1) than they are when playing on the road (112.4).

Dallas is surrendering 111.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).

When playing at home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.8) than when playing on the road (15.4). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Mavericks Injuries