The Golden State Warriors (37-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN, BSSW, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -2.5 234.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 27 of 72 games this season.

The average over/under for Dallas' contests this season is 227, 7.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Dallas has compiled a 27-44-0 record against the spread.

The Mavericks have won in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Dallas has a record of 5-15, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 39 53.4% 118.3 232 117.9 231.1 233.2 Mavericks 27 37.5% 113.7 232 113.2 231.1 224.1

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Mavericks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (15-20-0) than at home (12-24-0).

The Mavericks put up an average of 113.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors allow.

Dallas has put together a 15-13 ATS record and a 19-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 34-39 22-22 41-32 Mavericks 27-44 10-11 39-33

Mavericks vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Mavericks 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 28-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-13 31-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-9 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 21-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-28 24-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-21

