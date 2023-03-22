Josh Green and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be hitting the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Green produced 12 points in a 112-108 loss against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Green's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 4.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.6 PRA -- 14.3 17.6 PR 14.5 12.5 15 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Josh Green Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

Green is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Green's Mavericks average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are the league's fastest with 105.1 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 25th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

The Warriors give up 43.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 17th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 13 makes per game, 26th in the league.

Josh Green vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 27 12 1 4 0 0 1 11/29/2022 27 13 2 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.