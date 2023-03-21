The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can watch the Kraken-Stars matchup on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 191 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 240 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 70 41 47 88 54 54 0% Jamie Benn 70 29 38 67 36 47 59.6% Roope Hintz 62 32 33 65 32 21 51.4% Joe Pavelski 70 19 45 64 44 28 52.8% Miro Heiskanen 67 10 49 59 50 43 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.2 goals per game (220 in total), 15th in the NHL.

With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

