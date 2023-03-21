The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -11.5 234.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 25 of 71 games this season.

New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points in its games this season, 7.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Pelicans are 33-38-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 21, or 61.8%, of those games.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 86.7% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 25 35.2% 113.9 226.7 113.4 235.5 229.0 Spurs 33 46.5% 112.8 226.7 122.1 235.5 232.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In the Pelicans' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (19-16-0) than it does in away games (14-22-0).

The Pelicans average 8.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (122.1).

New Orleans has a 15-1 record against the spread and a 15-1 record overall when putting up more than 122.1 points.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Pelicans and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 33-38 0-0 35-36 Spurs 30-41 7-6 41-30

Pelicans vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Spurs 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 15-1 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 15-1 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 27-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 27-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

