The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) host the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Spurs are 13-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 13)

Spurs (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Pelicans have covered more often than the Spurs this season, putting up an ATS record of 32-38-1, compared to the 30-41-0 record of the Spurs.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, New Orleans does it in fewer games (49.3% of the time) than San Antonio (56.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 21-13, a better record than the Spurs have recorded (17-51) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pelicans Performance Insights

So far this year, New Orleans is putting up 113.9 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113.4 points per contest (15th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.

The Pelicans are making 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 35.6% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by New Orleans in 2022-23, 65.1% of them have been two-pointers (74% of the team's made baskets) and 34.9% have been threes (26%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.