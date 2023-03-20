Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27), on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (36-35).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-4)
|227.5
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|228.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|227.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.1 points per game to rank 10th in the league and are giving up 112.2 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 113.3 (14th in league) for a +40 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up 229.9 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Memphis has put together a 32-34-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has won 26 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.
Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1000
|-699
|Grizzlies
|+2200
|+900
|-10000
