The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4.5)

Grizzlies (- 4.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



The Grizzlies have covered the spread more often than the Mavericks this year, sporting an ATS record of 33-34-3, as opposed to the 26-42-3 mark of the Mavs.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 48.6% of the time. That's less often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (53.8%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the total 44.3% of the time this season (31 out of 70). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (38 out of 71).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-17, while the Grizzlies are 40-13 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Dallas is 17th in the NBA on offense (113.8 points scored per game) and 14th on defense (113.3 points allowed).

This season the Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks are third-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (15.1). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

In 2022-23, Dallas has attempted 48.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.2% of Dallas' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 61.8% have been 2-pointers.

