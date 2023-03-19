LSU vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors LSU to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.
The Lady Tigers came out on top in their most recent outing 73-50 against Hawaii on Friday.
LSU vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2
- 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 26
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game with a +814 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball).
- With 77.3 points per game in SEC matchups, LSU is scoring 6.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (83.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Tigers have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 87.1 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game in road games.
- LSU is giving up 53.4 points per game this year at home, which is 9.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.2).
- The Lady Tigers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 75.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.1 points fewer than the 83.7 they've scored this year.
