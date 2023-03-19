Sunday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors LSU to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Lady Tigers came out on top in their most recent outing 73-50 against Hawaii on Friday.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights