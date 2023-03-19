LSU vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and Michigan Wolverines (23-9) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.
In their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Friday 73-50 over Hawaii.
LSU vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64
LSU Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Tigers defeated the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
- The Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16
- 83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2
- 74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on February 26
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best win this season came in a 76-68 victory over the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Michigan is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 34) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 36) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10
- 71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +814 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 57.5 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.
- LSU's offense has been worse in SEC tilts this season, posting 77.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 83.7 PPG.
- The Lady Tigers are scoring 87.1 points per game this year at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (77.2).
- Defensively, LSU has been better at home this year, ceding 53.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 when playing on the road.
- The Lady Tigers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 75.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.1 points fewer than the 83.7 they've scored this year.
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +358 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (37th in college basketball) and allow 63.3 per outing (151st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Michigan has put up 73.2 points per game in Big Ten play, and 74.5 overall.
- The Wolverines average 78.6 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.
- At home Michigan is conceding 63.6 points per game, 1.3 more than it is away (62.3).
- The Wolverines have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 69.8 points per contest, 4.7 fewer points their than season average of 74.5.
