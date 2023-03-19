Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) taking on the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-64 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 73-50 win over Hawaii.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

On January 30, the Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on February 26

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' signature win of the season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.

The Wolverines have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Michigan has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 34) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 36) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game with a +814 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

With 77.3 points per game in SEC tilts, LSU is putting up 6.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (83.7 PPG).

At home, the Lady Tigers are averaging 9.9 more points per game (87.1) than they are in away games (77.2).

LSU surrenders 53.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 63.2 in road games.

The Lady Tigers have been racking up 75.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 83.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

