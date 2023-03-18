How to Watch the Villanova vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take the court against the No. 13 seed Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) on Saturday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest starts at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Villanova vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Cleveland State is 25-2.
- Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
- The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.3 more points than the Vikings allow (57.4).
- When Villanova scores more than 57.4 points, it is 25-3.
- When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 25-1.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
- The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|DePaul
|W 71-70
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Creighton
|W 63-61
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|UConn
|L 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 65-52
|Wolstein Center
|3/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-60
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Green Bay
|W 73-61
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.