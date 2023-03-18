The Calgary Flames (31-24-14) will host the Dallas Stars (37-19-13) on Saturday, with the Flames coming off a victory and the Stars off a loss.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel:
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/6/2023 Stars Flames 5-4 CGY
1/14/2023 Stars Flames 6-5 CGY

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 186 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
  • The Stars' 234 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 69 39 46 85 53 52 0%
Jamie Benn 69 29 36 65 36 46 59.8%
Roope Hintz 61 32 30 62 32 21 51.6%
Joe Pavelski 69 18 43 61 44 28 53.1%
Miro Heiskanen 66 10 47 57 49 43 -

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames rank 13th in goals against, allowing 207 total goals (three per game) in league play.
  • The Flames rank 18th in the league with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Flames have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 69 28 32 60 30 30 50%
Elias Lindholm 67 19 38 57 27 35 56.8%
Nazem Kadri 69 21 28 49 43 31 47.6%
Mikael Backlund 69 17 29 46 38 50 51.7%
Jonathan Huberdeau 66 14 31 45 50 33 33.3%

