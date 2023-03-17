The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on March 17, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Rockets have allowed to their opponents.

New Orleans has a 25-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The Pelicans put up only 4.3 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Rockets give up (118.2).

When New Orleans scores more than 118.2 points, it is 20-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average 114.3 points per game in home games, compared to 113.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.

New Orleans is allowing 110.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (116.9).

When playing at home, the Pelicans are averaging 1.8 more threes per game (11.7) than on the road (9.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

Pelicans Injuries