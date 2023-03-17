Pelicans vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) visit the Houston Rockets (17-52) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Toyota Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023. The Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Rockets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Rockets (27-38-4 ATS) have covered the spread 44.9% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Pelicans (31-37-1) this year.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (39.6%).
- New Orleans' games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (35 out of 69), which is more often than Houston's games have (34 out of 69).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 20-12, while the Rockets are 15-50 as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- Offensively, New Orleans is posting 113.9 points per game (16th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113.5 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).
- The Pelicans rank eighth in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.
- The Pelicans are making 10.8 treys per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.4% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).
- New Orleans has taken 65.1% two-pointers and 34.9% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.2% are two-pointers and 25.8% are three-pointers.
