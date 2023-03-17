The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) travel in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +30 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (16th in the NBA).

The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.2 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -543 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 231.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Houston is 26-37-6 ATS this year.

Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +20000 +8000 +285 Rockets - - -

