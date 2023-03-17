Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) play the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 117 - Mavericks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Lakers (34-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Mavericks (25-42-3) this season.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 8-1 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (34 out of 70).
- The Lakers have a .579 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-8) this season, higher than the .261 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (6-17).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mavericks Performance Insights
- At 113.9 points scored per game and 113.3 points conceded, Dallas is 16th in the league offensively and 15th defensively.
- The Mavericks are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (37%).
- Dallas takes 48.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 38.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 51.2% of its shots, with 61.8% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.