An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 4-seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) play against the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 9:55 PM, on TBS.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 140.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-4.5) 140 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-4) 141 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • Indiana has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.
  • Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 37th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
  • Indiana has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kent State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +70000
  • Kent State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.