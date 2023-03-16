A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest begins at 9:40 PM.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 48.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the 36.9% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana has put together a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.9% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at ninth.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78 points per game, 20 more points than the 58 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Louisiana is 15-1 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Louisiana scores 85.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.8.

In 2022-23 the Ragin' Cajuns are conceding 7.5 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Louisiana knocks down fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) too.

Louisiana Schedule